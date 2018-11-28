Murder suspected in British radio presenter death

A file photo shows a portrait of British citizen and prominent Radio One host Gavin Ford posing in the Lebanese based Radio station in the town of Beit Mery east of Beirut on January 26, 2017. — AFP pic

BEIRUT, Nov 28 — British radio presenter Gavin Ford who hosted one of Lebanon’s most popular shows was found dead in his home yesterday in an apparent murder, a security source said.

An investigation has been opened and “initial information suggests that Ford was murdered”, the source told AFP, asking not to be named.

Ford’s lifeless body was discovered at his home in Beit Meri, a mountain town east of Beirut where his employer Radio One is also based, the national news agency NNA said.

Britain’s ambassador to Lebanon, Chris Rampling, said he was “shocked and deeply saddened by the death of Gavin Ford, one of Lebanon’s most popular morning breakfast hosts”.

“The thoughts of all at the embassy are with his family, friends and colleagues at this terribly difficult time,” he tweeted, also posting a photograph of Ford.

Radio One, in a message on social media, said: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear Gavin Ford, a member of our team for many joyful years.”

Neither the police nor his employer elaborated on the cause of his death.

Tributes started pouring in on social media for Ford, who had been one of Lebanon’s most loved radio hosts for years. — AFP