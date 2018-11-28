Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note9 get new colours ahead of Christmas

Unlike the current colour options, the new colour has a gradient effect that transitions from blue to white. — Picture courtesy of SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — With the holiday season just around the corner, Samsung has introduced new colour options for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9.

At the moment, these colours are only available in selected markets.

Galaxy S9 and S9+ in Polaris Blue

In Germany, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are now offered in Polaris Blue. Unlike the current colour options, the new colour has a gradient effect that transitions from blue to white. The same effect is also applied on the side metal frame.

Galaxy Note9 in First Snow White

As teased earlier, the Galaxy Note9 is finally available in white.

At the moment the device is only offered in Taiwan and word has it that it will be available in South Korea very soon.

The white Galaxy Note9 comes with a white S Pen while the front still retains an all black appearance.

As a special promo, those that purchase the Galaxy Note9 First Snow White edition before 31 December will also receive a limited edition fast wireless charger.

At the moment, there’s no indication if the new Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note9 colours will be available in other markets including Malaysia. — SoyaCincau.com