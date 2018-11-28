Viola Davis of 'Widows,' 'How to Get Away with Murder' signs for Amazon

US actress Viola Davis — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 28 — Amazon Studios has agreed a deal with Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis and her production company to make new movies for the commercial giant.

Toast of the 2017 award season for her performance in family drama Fences, Viola Davis is working with Amazon on films for release in cinemas and online.

The announcement follows on from filming of upcoming comedy drama Troupe Zero, led by Davis, 2018 Oscar winner Allison Janney, Vice Principals co-star Edi Patterson, and comedians Jim Gaffigan and Mike Epps.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke framed the pact as an opportunity for JuVee Productions to create “distinctive, fresh voices and high-quality content.”

Davis co-founded JuVee with husband Julius Tennon, like her an actor and producer.

She co-headlines “Widows, the Steve McQueen crime drama that released mid-November to North American audiences, and which is expected to make waves this awards season.

Season 5 of legal drama How to Get Away with Murder finished the same week that Widows dropped; as well as Troupe Zero, Davis has been cast as Harriet Tubman in anti-slavery biographical drama from the writer and producer on Emmy triumph John Adams.

She won widespread acclaim for her role in The Help and was the government official commanding a team of anti-heroes in DC Comics movie Suicide Squad.

Davis is already attached as a producer to several titles, including musical prodigy drama Sonata, family kidnapping drama Hanging By A Thread, and two true crime documentaries, The Last Defense and Emmanuel. — AFP-Relaxnews