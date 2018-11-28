China not seriously considering US Treasuries as trade war weapon, says envoy

China's ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai responds to reporters questions during an interview in Washington November 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 — China's ambassador to the United States said yesterday he does not believe Beijing is seriously considering using its massive US Treasury debt holdings as a weapon in the US-China trade war, citing concerns that such a move would destabilise financial markets.

“We don’t want to cause any financial instability in global markets. This is very dangerous, this is like playing with fire,” Ambassador Cui Tiankai told Reuters in an interview when asked if China would consider selling Treasuries or reducing purchases should trade tensions worsen.

“I don’t think anybody in Beijing is thinking seriously about this. It could backfire,” he added.

Trade and economic analysts have often said China could slow its purchases of US Treasuries or sell off its holdings to pressure Washington into a deal.

China is the largest foreign holder of US Treasury debt, with US$1.15 trillion (RM4.8 trillion) on September 30, according to the latest Treasury data, compared with US$1.19 trillion a year earlier. As of Monday, there was about US$15.97 trillion of total public Treasury debt outstanding.

Cui said China's Treasury holdings were a good example of the economic interdependence between the United States and China — a relationship that he said would be nearly impossible and dangerous to untangle. — Reuters