Miley Cyrus has collaboration with Mark Ronson coming soon (VIDEO)

Miley Cyrus ready to drop a new single with Mark Ronson soon. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 28 — The American singer has a collaboration in the works with British musician and DJ Mark Ronson, landing November 29.

Miley Cyrus revealed in a series of Instagram posts that she has a new single in the works with Mark Ronson. The first post shows a heart-shaped mirrorball, nodding to the single's probable title, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart. The second post shows a man dressed as a clown running along a road, and the third shows a little girl playing with bullets.

Mark Ronson recently joined Diplo and Dua Lipa on the single, Electricity. Miley Cyrus released her most recent album, Younger Now, last year. — AFP-Relaxnews