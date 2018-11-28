Despite troublemakers, heightened police presence kept the peace at Subang temple

Police detain a demonstrator who failed to heed a warning to disperse near the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple November 28, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 28 ― The Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya remained undisturbed apart from a foiled demonstration that took place shortly before midnight thanks to the police.

There were more police officers here today compared to the day before, and the increased presence paid off.

Today’s failed demonstration was a far cry from Monday’s violent one which left several injured, along with property and vehicle damage.

This comes after Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim reportedly said that onsite police personnel will be reinforced to ensure there would not be a repeat of the demonstrations at the temple and the nearby MCT Tower.

The quick response and firm action by the authorities enabled them to foil an attempt by a group of Malay demonstrators to march to the temple around 11pm last night.

The 70-strong group, comprising mostly Malay youths dressed in black, were however forced to disperse around 1am after police issued a warning to do so or face arrests.

Four were detained for failure to heed the warnings to disperse.

Federal Reserve Unit police stand guard outside the Sri Mara Mariamman Temple November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

Malay Mail had observed an increased number of police personnel on both sides of the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) which passes through the temple and a significant presence of media personnel compared to yesterday.

The LDP route between Putra Heights and USJ was also cordoned off by the police around 6pm yesterday with motorists advised to take a detour. The road was reopened at 3.10am today.

It is also understood that only devotees performing prayers were allowed to enter the temple's vicinity through checkpoints set up at nearby.

A handful of temple visitors remained in the temple compound throughout the night.

A mobile police tent has also been set up nearby the temple compound to coordinate police operations on the ground.

Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel were also seen standing guard in front of the temple's main entrance earlier with their trucks parked beside the temple and remain on duty throughout the night.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had asserted yesterday that the violent demonstration that caused injuries and property damages had nothing to do with race or religion, but was a criminal matter.

A 24-year-old fireman, Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was also seriously injured after being attacked by the mob before dawn today, and is reportedly in stable condition and currently warded at the National Heart Institute.