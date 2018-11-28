LDP reopened to motorists after temporary road closure near Subang Hindu temple

The route between Putra Heights and USJ was reopened to traffic at 3.10am today. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 28 ― Police have reopened the stretch of the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) that passes through the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya after it was cordoned off yesterday evening.

The LDP route between Putra Heights and USJ was closed to motorists as a safety measure and reopened at 3.10am today.

However, Federal Reserve Unit trucks can still be seen along the highway as police personnel continue to provide security in the area following yesterday’s violent riot which left a fireman injured.

Earlier today, devotees and visitors who wanted perform prayers at the temple were asked to travel on foot as police limited the number of people near the temple.

The police are expected to limit access to the temple again later this evening by temporarily closing the same road.