Cops nab four over failure to heed warning to leave Subang Temple area

Police detain a demonstrator who failed to heed a warning to disperse near the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple November 28, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 28 ― Police have arrested four individuals for refusing to heed a warning to leave the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple here after two countdowns.

The four were detained immediately after police initiated a 10-second and a final three-second countdown for the demonstrators to disperse along Jalan Usaha.

The police also advanced their Light Strike Force (LSF) personnel about 500 metres away from the temple to push the demonstrators back.

Police personnel form a human barricade near the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple November 28, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

Around a dozen LSF personnel formed a human barricade as they marched forward, with ordinary police personnel leading the charge around 1am.

The chase stretched to about 700 metres away from the temple and extended until the USJ 16 Caltex petrol station.

It is also believed one of those detained was expected to sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia later today.