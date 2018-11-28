Injured Fire Dept rescuer transferred to IJN, minister says

Zuraida said the officer was transferred around 11.33pm last night, following a discussion between experts from IJN and SJMC. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― Firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim has been transferred to the National Heart Institute (IJN) here from the Subang Jaya Medical Centre’s (SJMC) Intensive Care Unit, minister Zuraida Kamaruddin was quoted saying.

The housing and local government minister was reported by local daily New Straits Times (NST) as saying that the condition of the rescuer, who was injured during the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple fracas yesterday, has turned for the better.

“After discussing with four experts from IJN, we proposed for Muhammad Adib to be transferred there because they have the equipment required for his treatment.

“IJN also has a special machine that is able to pump more oxygen into his lungs... it is the only machine available in the country,” she reportedly told the media.

She said the officer was transferred around 11.33pm last night, following a discussion between experts from IJN and the SJMC.

“He has yet to regain consciousness because he has been sedated. However, his blood pressure has improved compared to this afternoon,” she was quoted saying.

Muhammad Adib is a member of the Subang Jaya Emergency Response System (EMRS) unit who was assaulted at the temple, during a riot in the wee hours of the morning yesterday.

He suffered multiple broken ribs, plus bruises on his chest and abdomen.

It is understood that Muhammad Adib was badly injured after demonstrators forcefully pulled him out of the emergency medical response vehicle that he was in.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said yesterday authorities are tracking down those involved in injuring the rescuer.