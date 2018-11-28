DPM: No compromise for those who attempt to stoke racial tension

The burnt wreckage of a car is towed from the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

DOHA, Nov 28 ― Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail wants all parties to refrain from instigating racial tension in the country.

She said any incident that had caused destruction of property as well as injury must be dealt with immediately and eliminated altogether.

“Don’t instigate racial tension... it will not be compromised,” she told the Malaysian media at the end of her official visit to Qatar here yesterday.

Commenting on the riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, expressed sadness over the incident which caused a firefighter to be severely injured.

She said such an incident should not have taken place as Malaysia was a peaceful country.

“Don’t let this incident pose a threat to the country’s harmony ... negative elements will only harm our country as a whole.

“Nobody will benefit, we will all lose,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also urged all parties to remain calm and not to further exacerbate the situation by transmitting unverified news.

She stressed that the government would not compromise with any party trying to take advantage of the incident to cause racial tension among the people of this country.

“Anything like this must be dealt with and eliminated altogether ... we must save the situation and not to make it worse,” she said. ― Bernama