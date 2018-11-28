Deputy home minister says zeroing in on those who assaulted firefighter

Federal Reserve Unit police stand guard outside the Sri Mara Mariamman Temple November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 28 ― The latest information received by the authorities is believed will be able to help identify the individuals responsible for injuring a firefighter in a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ 25, Putra Heights earlier this morning.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said they were tracking down those involved and would not compromise in solving the problem.

“We are tracking down those who have caused injuries to our personnel, we have something, I just received the information, there are things we will investigate.

“We will take stern action... What has happened is unacceptable,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters when met at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) after visiting Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, a firefighter from Subang Jaya Emergency, Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS) unit who was seriously injured after he was assaulted by a group of men in the riot. ― Bernama