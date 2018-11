Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim at the Umno Kuala Lumpur Aidilfitri celebration in PWTC June 25, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 27 ― Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim today assisted the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigation into a corruption case involving a contractor company.

A MACC source said Abdul Azeez was to have given a statement yesterday but he sought a postponement to today as he had wanted to attend Parliament.

A white MPV believed to be ferrying the MP was seen entering the MACC headquarters here at 3.08pm and only left at 10pm. ― Bernama