Cops stop small band of Malay demonstrators from gathering at Subang temple

A group of Malay demonstrators attempt to march towards the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam at Temple but were foiled by the police November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 28 ― Authorities foiled an attempt by a group of demonstrators to march to the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya for a protest.

The 70-strong group, comprised mostly Malay youths dressed in black who chanted ‘Hidup Melayu’ and ‘Allahuakbar’ as they marched from Jalan Usaha.

Police stopped them from advancing onto the highway, which is situated next to the temple.

The group spokesman, Shahrizad Sahak said the purpose of their visit was to gather peacefully and was not meant as an “attack” on the Indians.

“We are just here to express ourselves and not for political reasons.

“We are asking them to not step on the Malays.

“What we are asking is that, do not force us. What we are asking is do not sideline the Malays,” he said briefly.

Shahrizad kept stressing that the group only wanted to gather peacefully and not cause any provocation.

“We hope to do so because this involved all the Malays,” he said.

Police personnel are on high alert and have created a buffer zone between the highway and the temple as the demonstrators had not fully dispersed after retreating.

The demonstration lasted about half an hour, but the police appear to have everything under control.