Flying start by Chen-Peck in Korea Masters tourney

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — National mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei got off to the perfect start by advancing to the second round of the 2018 Korea Masters Badminton Tournament in Gwangju, South Korea, today.

Chen-Peck, the third seeds, defeated homesters, Bae Kwon Young-Go Ah Ra; 21-16 and 21-18 in the opening round match held at Gwangju Women’s University Stadium, according to Badminton World Federation (BWF) website; www.bwfbadminton.com.

Malaysian professional shuttler, Mohamad Arif Ab Latif who teamed up with Rusydina Antardayu Riodingin of Indonesia, are also through to the next round after edging Mathew Fogarty-Isabel Zhong of the United States;21-9 and 21-16.

A few national players including the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and national men’s singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia and reigning girls’ junior champion, Goh Jin Wei will feature in the opening round in their respective categories, tomorrow.

Malaysia did not send any representatives in the women’s doubles of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament which offers a prize money of US$250,000 (RM1.047 million). — Bernama