DBKL to build multi-storey car parks in 14 areas

Khalid said the project involved several People’s Housing Projects (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) in the city, with a RM300-million allocation by DBKL. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Nov 27 ― Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has identified 14 housing areas where it will build multi-storey car parks to resolve the problem of lack of parking for the residents.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the project involved several People’s Housing Projects (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) in the city, with a RM300-million allocation by DBKL.

“So far, 12 of these projects are being built, while another two are in the process of getting site approval from the Land and Mines Office.

“Once these 14 projects are completed, DBKL will have 7,906 new parking units, which are an addition to the 6,672 normal parking units currently at these PPR and PAs,” he said in a press conference on the integrated halal chicken slaughter centre here today.

Khalid said the Certificate of Practical Completion had been issued to seven of the 14 projects and they will be launched next month.

"These buildings (multi-storey parking) will also provide business areas on the ground floor and facilities such as community centres, futsal courts and activity rooms,” he said.

On the integrated halal chicken slaughter centre, Khalid said it was a project in ensure a clean and systematic operations control. ― Bernama