US stocks fall as Trump speaks of more China tariffs

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 27 — Wall Street stocks fell early today following hawkish comments from President Donald Trump on the ongoing trade dispute with China ahead of a key Group of 20 summit.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,438.70, down 0.8 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.6 per cent to 2,658.65, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.8 per cent to 7,023.41.

US stocks had rallied yesterday, shaking off recent weakness, in part on hopes Trump might reach agreement with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at this week’s G20 meeting in Argentina.

But Trump told the Wall Street Journal yesterday that he would go ahead with a scheduled increase in punitive tariffs on US$200 billion in Chinese imports if there is no deal in Argentina.

Trump also said he might impose tariffs on the remaining US$267 billion in imports, including Apple computers and iPhones made in China. Shares of the tech giant slid 1.4 per cent.

Dow member United Technologies sank 5.4 per cent after unveiling a plan to split into three companies comprising aerospace elevators and heating and ventilation. — AFP