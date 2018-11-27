One-way trip on Skypark Link to cost RM11 starting Jan 2019

Loke said train rides are currently available to the public for free until December 31. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Nov 27 ― Travelling on the Skypark Link, a train service connecting KL Sentral station to Skypark Terminal at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS), Subang, will cost RM11 for one-way trip, effective Jan 1.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the train service by the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), which began last May, currently offered free services for the public until Dec 31.

“The fare has been approved by the Cabinet ... the government can’t provide free services forever as the government needs the profits from the collection to be used for the improvement of the public transport system from time to time,” he told a press conference at LTSAAS here.

Earlier, Loke boarded the train from KL Sentral station to Skypark Terminal at LTSAAS to look into the services and facilities provided by KTMB.

Loke said for Touch 'n Go card users they would only pay RM10 for one-way trip while a 50 per cent discount for senior citizens and people with disabilities (OKU).

“I have asked KTMB to increase the promotion of this Skypark Link train service through advertising and marketing campaigns and to negotiate with the airlines using the LTSAAS to encourage their passengers to use this train service by offering affordable fares,” he said.

Loke said the construction of the Skypark Link costing RM500 million and currently there was no plan to connect the Sykpark Terminal at LTSAAS to Sungai Buloh but the matter would be discussed at Cabinet meeting in the future.

Meanwhile, the ministry also planned to build an air-conditioned sky bridge from Skypark Terminal to LTSAAS complete with walkalator (moving walkway).

The sky bridge would be built and managed by the company that operates LTSAAS, he said. ― Bernama