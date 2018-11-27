Seremban hospital cleared after hundreds evacuated over bomb threat

Norazam said 169 hospital staff and 117 patients including five who were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) were evacuated following a bomb threat. ― Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― The KPJ Seremban Specialist Hospital has declared itself cleared, following a bomb threat it received earlier this afternoon.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the private hospital’s management thanked all agencies for their cooperation, and apologised for the inconvenience.

“Police searched and the KPJ Seremban Specialist Hospital has been declared safe. We are pleased to inform that our operations are back to normal,” it said.

Earlier, several reports said that the hospital had to evacuate hundreds of people, including patients.

A phone call on the bomb threat was reportedly received around 5.05pm.

The Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis reportedly said 169 hospital staff and 117 patients including five who were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) were evacuated.

"We have deployed our team to the location and are prepared if there are any explosions or undesired incidents," he was quoted saying by local portal Astro Awani.

Astro Awani reported that the public along with the hospital staff and patients were ordered to leave the hospital and gather at a safe place while the police searched the hospital.

Seremban district police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh reportedly confirmed the matter.

Local daily Utusan Malaysia's portal reported that the police had asked the Fire and Rescue Department to be present at the hospital and to be ready in case there were explosions.