Whipping under civil law remains, says Hanipa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The government will not abolish whipping under the civil law as there is still a need for this punishment for serious offences including violent crimes.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said the whipping punishment, however, could be commuted by the court based on considerations such being detrimental to the offender.

“So far, there is no decision by the government to abolish whipping as this punishment has been around in our country for so long, though I admit there is a deterrent effect. We may have different views on it as this punishment is painful but it is universally accepted, and it is within the religious scope and outside it.

“Besides, the existing law requires a medical officer to be present when the whipping is carried out and the offender still has a chance of this punishment be commuted (by the court). That is why to me, the government feels the whipping punishment is still required.”

He said this in the Dewan Rakyat today in reply to a supplementary question from Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid (PH-Kapar) on the government’s views on doing away with whipping altogether and be replaced with a longer jail term, which was seen as more beneficial in making the offenders remorseful.

“Nevertheless, the government is always open to suitable views from the public on abolishing whipping,” Mohamed Hanipa said.

To the original question from Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz (PAS-Bachok) on whether the government intended to review the whipping punishment, seen as inhumane, he said the government was still implementing it but to a lesser degree compared to previously.

He added that the cat-o-nine-tails method of whipping was done away with since 1993 as it caused the wounds to spread to other parts of the body. — Bernama