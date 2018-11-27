Thai coach Rajevac: Packed Bukit Jalil stadium holds no fear for us

Thailand's Adisak Kraisorn celebrates after scoring the third goal against Singapore during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 football match in Bangkok November 25, 2018. ― AFP pic

BANGKOK, Nov 27 — Even a packed Bukit Jalil National Stadium holds no fear for Thailand.

That is how confident the Thais are ahead of their AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final first-leg clash against Malaysia this Saturday.

Thailand’s Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac said there was nothing to be intimidated about playing in front of 80,000 Malaysian fans.

“It is not a concern at all because professional players must be able to put up a good performance whether playing in front of 100,000 people or just a few hundred. We are playing two matches and if we prepare well and perform as we are expected to, everything should be fine for us,” he was quoted as saying by the local media here today.

The “War Elephants”, who topped their group with a comfortable 3-0 win over Singapore in their final group match last Sunday, will host Malaysia in the return leg on Dec 5 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

The “Harimau Malaya” squeezed into the semi-finals as runners-up to Vietnam after putting up a much improved display to demolish Myanmar 3-0 in their final group match at Bukit Jalil last Saturday.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Supachai Chaided, who scored a goal and was voted man-of-the-match in the Thailand-Singapore match, said he won’t be affected by the expected din inside the packed Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

“I am not nervous about it. We have played in Malaysia before. We know that they will have a lot of fans when we go there and they will get behind their team. We will just focus on our game. There is no need to feel any added pressure due to the noise from the home crowd,” said the Buriram United player.

Welsh-Thai defender Mika Chunuonsee expects a tough match against Malaysia but is confident that they will prevail in the end.

“It won’t be easy. They’re (Malaysia) obviously a good team. They’ve done very well to get to the next round. I think if we go over there with a game plan and the right tactics, we can come home with a win,” he said.

The other semi-final will see Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Philippines, who finished runners-up to Thailand in the group stage, taking on high-flying Vietnam. — Bernama