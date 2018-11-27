Malay Mail

Immigration arrests 43 illegals in op at tailoring premises

Published 20 minutes ago on 27 November 2018

File picture shows foreign nationals without documents being detained during an Immigration Department raid at a shopping centre in Kuala Lumpur, April 28, 2017. — Bernama pic
PUTRAJAYA, Nov 27 — The Immigration Department conducted an operation at tailoring premises around Sungai Besi today and detained 43 illegal immigrants for various offences.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the enforcement team comprising 79 Immigration officers had inspected 26 premises and 98 foreigners in the operation from 12 to 2 pm.

He said 20 Indonesians were detained, including 12 women, as well as Bangladeshis (12 men), Indian nationals (six men and one woman), Myanmar nationals (two men), a Pakistani man and a Thai woman.

“All those detained were aged 25 to 45 and they will be placed at the Bukit Jalil Detention Depot for further investigation and follow-up action.

“Among the offences identified were not possessing identification documents, misuse of passes, overstaying, unauthorised cardholders and other offences in violation of the Immigration Act,” he said in a statement here today.

Mustafar said enforcement operations were carried out on a daily basis to track, arrest, prosecute and expel foreigners who violated the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966 and the Immigration Regulations 1963; and Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act.

Meanwhile, Mustafar said the department had so far carried out 13,488 operations and detained 43,962 illegal immigrants and 1,281 employers. — Bernama

