DPM: Malaysia committed to enhance cooperation in business with Qatar

DOHA, Nov 27 — Malaysia is committed to enhance and strengthen cooperation in various fields with Qatar, particularly in new growth areas in both manufacturing and services sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Malaysia was always looking forward to building bridges and discussing how businesses from both Qatar and Malaysia could work together for mutual benefits.

“There are plenty more opportunities for greater levels of partnership to be forged between both our nations. The strategic location of our country makes it a very strategic spot for investors seeking to expand their market reach in Asean,” she told a roundtable meeting with captains of industry here Tuesday.

Also present were Qatari Bussinessmen Association Chairman Sheikh Faisal Qassim Al Thani and Qatar Chamber of Commerce Vice-Chairman Muhammed bin Ahmed bin Towar Al Kuwari.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is accompanied by International Trade and Industry Datuk Darell Leiking and Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, said the newly-elected Malaysian government would continue to make Malaysia an open economy with business-friendly environment.

“The current warm and close bilateral relations that exist between the two countries at the political level provides the strong foundation for a more active and meaningful economic cooperation.

“Both countries should intensify efforts to increase the volume of trade and investment and in this regard, we encourage private sector of both countries to play a more active role in exploring trade and investment opportunities in Malaysia and Qatar,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said despite having been greatly challenged by developments in the world economy, Malaysia continued to be on a sustainable economic path.

“Food and food processing is one of the sectors that Qatari investors may want to venture into in Malaysia. The potential high-value food sector in Malaysia for Qatari companies include halal ingredients, food supplements and functional food,” she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Malaysian government would continue to be a catalyst in the development of the halal economy and further nurture the ecosystem that has placed Malaysia in a premier position in the burgeoning industry.

She said Malaysia would also build its reputation as a preferred health and medical destination, in line with its efforts to promote healthcare travel.

“Healthcare tourism is another sector that Qatari investors may want to consider.” she added. — Bernama