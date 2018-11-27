Cheah Liek Hou bags men’s singles Para Sukma gold medal

File picture shows Cheah Liek Hou in action during the men’s singles category SU5 finals at 9th Para Asean Games Kuala Lumpur 2017 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil September 22, 2017. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 27 — National para shuttler Cheah Liek Hou was simply a class above as he smashed his way to the men’s singles gold medal in the SU5 category (impairment of upper limbs) of the 19th Para Malaysia Games (Sukma) at the Badminton Arena here today.

The 30-year-old top seed from Perak downed Terengganu’s Muhamad Faris Ahmad Azri 21-12, 21-19 in the final to retain the title he won two years ago.

The 12-time world para world champion was clearly satisfied with his performance.

“Overall, I played okay today. I controlled the game. I am happy I managed to contribute a gold for my state.

“After the Para Sukma, I will continue to prepare for the qualifying rounds for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics,” he said here today.

Sabah’s Shah Rizan Daud and Kedah’s Amyrul Yazid Ahmad Sibi shared the bronze medal.

In the men’s singles SL3 final, Muhammad Huzairi Abdul Malek of Kuala Lumpur clinched gold after defeating Wan Ahmad Kamil Wan Adzwan of Perak 19-21, 21-6, 21-19 while Mohd Izzat Mukhtar of Melaka won the men’s singles SL4 gold after downing Muhammad Norhelmie Mohd Zainuddin of Kelantan 21-17, 21-13.

In the men’s singles WH2 category, Mazlan Saibon defeated Noor Azwan Noorlan of Terengganu 21-5, 21-4 for the gold medal while Sabah’s Didin Teresoh beat Awangku Tajul Rizal Pengiran Jaafar of Labuan 21-6, 2-15 in the men’s singles SS6 final.

Md Radhi Juhari and Muhammad Huzairi of Kuala Lumpur won the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 gold medal after beating Sarawak’s Aziz Mulaina Muhammad Daud and Nik Ariffen Putit 21-19, 14-21, 21-18 while Perak’s Hairol Fozi Saaba and Megat Qayyum Megat Yunus downed Kuala Lumpur’s Suhaimi Robini and Syahrul Feezwan Abd Samat for the men’s doubles SU5 category gold.

Note:

SL3: Impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance

SL4: Same as SL3 (but with better walking/running compared to SL3)

SS6: Of short stature

WH2: Impairment in one or both lower limbs and require wheelchair — Bernama