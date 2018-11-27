Ex- MCT director denies involvement in temple land dispute after photo goes viral

Damages caused by rioters are pictured at the One City building in Petaling Jaya November 27, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― A former director of MCT Bhd has denied his involvement in the recent fracas at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Hindu temple in Subang Jaya, after his photographs were spread online.

In a statement today, Tong Seech Wi, a former director and shareholder of MCT, explained how he had left the company early this year after selling the majority of his shares in the corporation.

“I have not been a director since I resigned on February 28, 2018.

“Hence, I no longer have any dealings with the management or the operations of MCT, or its subsidiary, One City Development Sdn Bhd,” read his statement.

Tong claimed his photograph was being circulated on social media following the dispute, which resulted in riots at the temple in USJ25.

“It has come to my attention that my photograph is being spread on social media linking me with the land where the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple is located.

“I categorically deny any involvement with the recent events that have taken place,” he added.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo had earlier today advised social media users to exercise self-restraint when posting comments on the temple incident.

The two-day temple riot had resulted in fiery clashes and arrests, and injuries which include a firefighter being hospitalised, and damaged vehicles.

Authorities are still on standby at the scene of the riot for preemptive measures should the situation escalate and become unsafe.