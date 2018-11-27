BN, Pakatan MPs submit motions to discuss temple fracas in Parliament

The burnt wreckage of a car is towed from the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― Several lawmakers from both political divides have submitted separate motions to postpone the Dewan Rakyat debates, to make way for a discussion on the demonstrations that took place at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya.

The two motions were filed by Barisan Nasional’s Beluran MP Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, and Pakatan Harapan’s Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said the motions were passed by Speaker Datuk Mohamad Arif Md Yusuf, and are under consideration to be debated on Thursday.

“We, members of parliament from both sides have gathered this evening to file an immediate motion under Standing Order 18(1) to debate on a matter of the public’s importance regarding the incident at a temple in Seafield.

“The motion had been filed and accepted by the Speaker’s office and he had said that it will be considered to be debated on Thursday,” he said at a press conference at the Parliament lobby here.

Under Order 18(1) of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat, an MP who is not a minister may ask to move the adjournment of the House to discuss on define matter of urgent public importance of the motion approved by the Speaker.

Among the MPs present at the press conference today were Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh, Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Seri Mas Ermieyati, and Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Fahmi said PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs will also be invited to show support for the motion on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Noh urged Malaysians to unite and not politicise the issue.

“We should not politicise the issue and remain united as we share a multiracial society. Let’s not be provocative elements and adding fuel to the flames.

“If it burns out of control, everyone will be hurt,” said the Tanjong Karang MP.

In a separate press conference here, Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the BN MPs had filed the motion earlier in the morning.

“We feel saddened and disappointed with the temple incident and we are concerned that if it is not controlled soon, it will spread not only in numbers but also in other parts of the country.

“This is not good for the future of the country as we have all this while remained as a peaceful country that is tolerant among all races,” he said.