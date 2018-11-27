Smashed MCT Tower not owned by temple land developer, management insists

A security operative from the General Operations Forces (PGA) secure the perimeter at the One City building in Petaling Jaya November 27, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― The recently vandalised MCT Tower in One City is wholly owned by a different company from the one that owns the disputed land where the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Hindu temple stands, its management said today.

In a statement, the Skypark @ One City’s Joint Management Body (JMB) said the mixed integrated development in Subang Jaya was developed by One City Properties Sdn Bhd, which has no relation to similarly-named One City Development Sdn Bhd that is linked to the temple land.

“These are two separate and distinct companies and not related to each other,” it said in a statement.

“One City Properties was sold by MCT Bhd in December 2017, and neither MCT Bhd nor One City Development own the One City mixed integrated development now.”

The statement came in response to a Malay Mail report detailing the ownership of all companies involved, directly or indirectly, with the temple land dispute.

The report detailed how MCT Bhd was 72.3 per cent owned by Ayala Land, the biggest property developer in the Philippines.

One City Development is 100 per cent owned by the public-listed MCT Berhad through its wholly-owned subsidiary MCT Consortium Bhd.

The JMB’s statement also stressed how the MCT Tower and the units within the One City development were owned by individual owners, and managed by the joint body.

“MCT Bhd, which owns One City Development is only a tenant in MCT Tower and does not own the building,” it said.

At about 2.10am early this morning, a group marched from the temple to MCT Tower located 1km down the road and began hurling stones and smashing the building’s glass facade, in response to the land dispute.