UK to publish Brexit economic analysis on Wednesday, says PM May's spokesman

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May will see the biggest test of her career in getting the bill passed. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 27 — The British government will publish its economic analysis of a range of different Brexit scenarios on Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said today.

Earlier this month the government bowed to pressure from lawmakers to publish the analysis, including comparing May's Brexit deal to remaining in the European Union, before parliament votes on the deal on Dec 11.

May's spokesman also said the government would not be revoking the Article 50 notice which triggered the process of leaving the bloc. — Reuters