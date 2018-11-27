Maszlee: Enrolment of stateless kids in schools won’t affect other children's chances

Maszlee said the government had always ensured the provision of adequate educational infrastructure and facilities to meet the needs of students in government schools. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― The Education Ministry has assured that the enrolment of stateless children in government schools would not affect the local children’s educational opportunities and access to these schools’ facilities.

Its minister, Dr Maszlee Malik said the government had always ensured the provision of adequate educational infrastructure and facilities to meet the needs of students in government schools, including those in the interior areas of Sabah and Sarawak.

“I am aware of the concern voiced by the people over this (government) initiative but I wish to clarify that they (stateless children) do not possess (identity) documents but are the children of Malaysian citizens or one of their parents is a Malaysian,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Maszlee was replying to a question from Ma’mun Sulaiman (Warisan-Kalabakan) on whether the government’s move of allowing stateless children to enrol in schools beginning 2019 would affect local students’ access to the school facilities and their learning process, particularly in Sabah.

“The Education Ministry accepts children who have no important documents like the birth certificate or identity card required to enrol in national schools, on the condition that the father or mother submit a confirmation letter from the village head that the child is his/hers,” he said.

Maszlee said the parents or guardians of such children should also make a serious effort to obtain the necessary identity documents before going to the Education Department to sort out their enrolment in school.

He said his ministry was also holding engagement sessions with various government agencies including the National Registration Department, Immigration Department and the National Security Council for their feedback on matters pertaining to the initiative.

He added that the ministry would also analyse the information and data obtained through the engagement sessions as a strong basis and justification for resolving the issue of access to education for stateless children without adversely affecting the needs of young Malaysian citizens studying at government and government-aided schools. ― Bernama