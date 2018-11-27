Ringgit closes lower in line with regional currencies

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today in line with regional currencies on weakening global sentiment, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1880/1920 versus the greenback compared with Monday’s close of 4.1860/1900.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said global risked sentiment was impacted by US President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration stance, bringing into question the recently announced United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and threat to further raise tariffs on China’s imports.

“Risk sentiment is getting hit with a tonne of bricks driven by Trump’s hard-line immigration stance threatening the USMCA and then backed up this morning bellicose tariff comments directed at China,” he said.

Trump had said: “We won’t be trading with Mexico if the relationship isn’t good (...) we want to see Mexico move migrants back to Central America.”

Against a basket of emerging currencies, the ringgit was traded higher.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0440/0474 from Monday’s 3.0484/0530 and increased versus the yen to 3.6853/6898 from 3.6969/7008.

Meanwhile, vis-a-vis the British pound, the ringgit strengthened to 5.3393/3461 from yesterday’s 5.3727/3791 and appreciated to 4.7366/7420 from 4.7603/7665 when compared with the euro. — Bernama