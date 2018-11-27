Temple taskforce says sorry, thanks fireman injured in scuffle

Regu (centre) sought to clarify that the temple members had no involvement in the fracas which led to Muhammad Adib being seriously injured. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 27 ― The Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam taskforce today expressed their gratitude to injured fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, and apologised for his situation.

In a press conference here, the taskforce's secretary VK Regu however clarified that the temple members had no involvement in the fracas which led to Muhammad Adib being seriously injured, and had to be admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"Thank you to the fire brigade who were involved in taking care of us. Definitely we will go and see them [in hospital].

"We are sorry for whatever that had happened. We don't know. We are not directly, or indirectly involved in this.

"Definitely we will go and see them for solidarity, and thank you," Regu said, calling on everyone to stay united and not morph the incident into one of racial hatred.

Regu added that anyone in the crowd could have injured Muhammad Abid as a means to divert the whole issue.

Muhammad Adib is a member of the Subang Jaya Emergency Response System (EMRS) unit who was assaulted at the temple, during a riot in the wee hours of the morning today.

He is currently in critical condition, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, who had visited him earlier today.

The minister said the fireman suffers from multiple broken ribs, plus bruises on his chest and abdomen.

“His ribs, which were broken, punctured the lung, leading to breathing difficulties,” she told reporters at a press conference after visiting him.

Zuraida said Muhammad Adib’s condition has been unchanged since he was brought in to the hospital at about 1am, adding that five specialists are looking after him.

It is understood that Muhammad Adib was badly injured after rioters forcefully pulled him out of the emergency medical response vehicle that he was in.

His family, as well as his fiancée, were also at the hospital to get updates on his condition. The fireman is due to be married this December.