Farid Kamil to plead guilty if representation accepted

Actor and Director Datuk Farid Kamil (centre) at the Magistrate’s Court in Petaling Jaya March 9, 2018. — Picture by Danial Dzulkifly

PETALING JAYA, 27 Nov — The Magistrate’s Court was today told that actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari will plead guilty if his representation for five criminal charges against him to be dropped is accepted by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

His lawyer, Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom, informed the court on the first day trial of the charges against his client, which was held before Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham.

According to Megat Syazlee, the representation was sent last Nov 23 to the AGC , and requested that the hearing be postponed pending the outcome of the representation.

“If the representation is accepted, my client wants to plead guilty and this will save cost and the court’s time. We believe today’s request for the postponement, will not delay the trial,” he added.

Deputy public prosecutor Alia Sumayyah Amran, who prosecuted, confirmed receiving the representation last Friday.

“We have yet to study the documents, but for today’s trial. four witnesses are present to testify. However, it is up to court’s discretion to postpone the hearing,” he added.

The court allowed the request by the defence and fixed Dec 6, 12, 13 and 14 to hear the case.

On Jan 16, Farid Kamil pleaded not guilty to four counts, comprising two counts for voluntarily causing hurt, using criminal force and disorderly conduct by using improper language at the Kota Damansara Traffic Police station.

For the first and second charges, Farid Kamil was alleged to have caused injury to Ashraf Ahmad, 35, a private company account manager and Constable Muhammad Nizam Jamaluddin, 24, a policeman.

On the third count, Farid Kamil was alleged to have used criminal force on Muhammad Nizam, who was performing his duty as a police officer while the fourth count, was for disorderly conduct by uttering improper words at Muhammad Nizam at the police station.

Nine days later, on Jan 25, Farid Kamil also pleaded not guilty to using tetra hydrocannabinol or THC drug. — Bernama