Perak to introduce ecosystem payment service to protect, conserve forests

Ahmad Faizal said funding will be increased for the preservation of trees in forests, with the public invited to adopt trees in the Royal Belum state park and the Chikus Forest Reserve. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 27 ― The Perak state government will introduce the Payment for Ecosystem Services next year to protect and conserve the state’s forests.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said this was to compensate the change in forest functions to businesses such as aquaculture, mining and roads.

“It is not for monetary gain. Such green charges must be introduced to ensure the sustainability of forest resources,” he told the State Assembly when presenting Budget 2019.

Ahmad Faizal (PH ― Chenderiang) also said in 2019, the state had identified three suitable locations for the implementation of the Social Forestry Programme.

“The areas are permanent forest reserve at Kuala Mu in Kuala Kangsar, Kampung Bongor in Hulu Perak and Lekir in Manjung,” he said.

Under the programme, he said, the local community can use the uniqueness of nature to generate income and also conserve the environment.

“Perak is the first state in peninsular to implement such a programme,” he added.

Ahmad Faizal also said funding will be increased for the preservation of trees in forests, with the public invited to adopt trees in the Royal Belum state park and the Chikus Forest Reserve.

“Through the programme, corporate bodies and the people have a chance to contribute towards preserving trees,” he said.