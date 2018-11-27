All 40,000 online tickets for AFF Suzuki Cup sold out

The sea of spectators present during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2014 semi-final first leg match at the Shah Alam Stadium, on December 7, 2014. Tickets for this Saturday’s AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final, first-leg match between Malaysia and Thailand have been selling like hot cakes. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Tickets for this Saturday’s AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final, first-leg match between Malaysia and Thailand at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium have been selling like hot cakes.

So far, all 40,000 tickets sold online have been snapped up.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that they sold 20,000 tickets yesterday and another 20,000 today online at www.tickethotline.com.my.

Of the remaining 40,000 tickets, 30,000 would be sold at the National Stadium counters from Thursday (Nov 29) and 10,000 at selected Al-Ikhsan Sports outlets.

FAM explained that no special counters would be opened at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya as it could cause traffic congestion in the housing area.

The return leg of the semi-final clash will be held at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok at 7 pm (8 pm Malaysian time) on Dec 5.

The other semi-final will see the Philippines welcoming Vietnam to Bacolod on Dec 2 before the return-leg match in Hanoi on Dec 6.

Meanwhile, FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said Malaysian football fans could get tickets for the return-leg match from today till Friday (Nov 30).

The tickets have been priced at RM80 for Level 1 seats and RM67 for levels 2 and 3 seats.

He said fans could make the payment to FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF MALAYSIA via Bank Islam account number 12131010006121 and state the number of tickets they wished to purchase.

Fans must then e-mail their personal details — full name, MyKad number, telephone number, ticket category (RM80 or RM67), total number of tickets purchased and a copy of the bank payment slip —to [email protected]

“FAM will reply to the e-mail to verify payment and the tickets can then be redeemed or collected in Bangkok on Tuesday (December 4) and Wednesday (December 5). Fans will be contacted by FAM representatives there regarding the redemption or collection of tickets.

“Any purchase through FAM for the match after 11.59pm on Friday (November 30) will not be processed and money paid will not be refunded,” he said in a statement on FAM’s Facebook page.

He said Malaysian fans who purchased tickets via the Thai Ticket Major website would have to redeem their tickets at the locations stated by the company. — Bernama