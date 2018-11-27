PM: Seafield temple riots nothing to do with race, religion

Police personnel stand guard outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― The violent riots at the Hindu temple in Seafield, Subang Jaya that caused injuries and property damage had nothing to do with race or religion, but was a criminal matter, the prime minister said today.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that stern action will be taken against the criminals involved and any masterminds of the unrest over the past two days.

“Racial issues or religious issues did not arise at all although it is related to the temple’s relocation,” he said in a statement today.

“Once again I stress that this incident is a criminal incident and has no relation at all to other elements,” he concluded in his statement.

MORE TO COME