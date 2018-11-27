IGP: Cops handled demonstrators with kid gloves since house of worship involved

IGP Tan Sri Muhamad Fuzi Harun (centre) speaks to reporters at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre November 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 27 ― Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has explained today that police were unable to act more firmly against the temple demonstrators early this morning since the event involved a house of worship.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) said any aggressive action by the force may cause further disturbance to the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple at USJ25, which would result in them being blamed.

“We cannot use water cannon at a place of worship. If we do that, we will be attacked. We act accordingly to the situation,” he told reporters after visiting injured Fire and Rescue Department officer Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre here.

The police had received criticism for not taking firmer action against the mob who rioted at the temple, which among others resulted in Muhammad Adib’s critical injury.

Fuzi also reiterated that the police cannot close the roads leading to the temple since it would lead to further inconvenience for the public.

“We will continue to guard the area. I have advised against holding gatherings [in the area]. We cannot stop people from performing their prayers,” he said.

However, the police chief added that the roads would be closed if there is a need to do so.

Muhammad Adib, 24, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Subang Jaya Medical Centre this morning.

He was badly injured after demonstrators forcefully pulled him out of the emergency medical response vehicle that he was in.