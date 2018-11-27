Perak to allow 99-year land ownership applications, premium payment in installments

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (right) and state finance officer Datuk Abu Bakar Said holding Perak’s Budget 2019, November 27, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 27 ― The Perak state government will allow the public to apply for 99-year land ownership starting next year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the offer was extended to those with properties in new villages, planned villages, Felda, Felcra, and Indian villages.

Speaking when presenting the state’s Budget 2019, Ahmad Faizal (PH ― Chenderiang) said the state would also allow them to pay for their premiums in installments.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal announced that the state government would introduce the Food Card and Health Card with an allocation of RM22 million starting January.

He said the programme was targeted at 17,000 recipients.

“The Food Card comes with RM80 monthly while the Health Card comes with RM300 annually,” he said, adding that the food card is on top of food boxes.

This, he said, was the concept of targeted assistance which would help the needy rather than simply distributing money.

“At the same time, this will ensure there is no misuse of assistance by some recipients,” he said.