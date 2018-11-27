Subang Hindu temple to remain until solution found, Pakatan leaders say

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran (third from right) and senator P. Waytha Moorthy (centre) is pictured at the Sri Maha Mariammam Devasthanam temple in USJ 25 November 27, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 27 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders today assured that the 147-year-old Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25 here will stay put until a solution can be found with regards to its land dispute with One City Development Sdn Bhd.

In a joint press conference, Selangor state executive council member V. Ganabatirau, Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran and Unity and Social Wellbeing Minister P. Waytha Moorthy assured temple devotees and its members that the Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had also promised to look into the matter.

“This morning, I have conducted a meeting with Prime Minister, and he has expressed his worries over the issue. As I’ve stated before, I will bring forward the grouses of the people to the attention of the Prime Minister.

“They want this temple to be maintained here. So this matter must be discussed at the highest level and also must be discussed with Selangor state government, and the Prime Minister also has given his word to me that he will discuss with the Selangor menteri besar to settle this problem.

“Going forward, on the part of the government, and I also believe the state government, this temple will not be abolished until a solution is found,” Waytha Moorthy said, to cheers and applause by onlookers and temple supporters.

Waytha Moorthy said that he would also be meeting with Attorney-General Tommy Thomas, to seek the easiest solution to the problem.

MORE TO COME