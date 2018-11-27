MIC president slams temple tussle, labels demonstrators ‘hooligans’

Vigneswaran urged IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun to take stern action against those who had instigated the violence. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran today slammed the actions of demonstrators at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple, which saw a fireman hospitalised and in critical condition.

He said the incident was already being attended to by the police, but the demonstrators whom he labelled as “hooligans” are still continuing their protests for days.

“People had complained for it to stop. This is not a racial issue, it is about a temple’s relocation, so it should not be politicised.

“Yesterday a fireman was injured. He had come to save lives but his life was threatened instead and this is unacceptable.

“These people are behaving like hooligans. Don’t try to be a hero by doing stupid things and putting innocent people’s lives in jeopardy,” he told a press conference in Parliament here.

The Dewan Negara president also criticised the barring of government leaders from visiting the temple yesterday to hear out the woes of the temple’s committee.

“I heard yesterday that they did not allow government ministers to go in. What is this? I have already told the temple people that this is unacceptable, we don’t need this at the moment,” he said.

Vigneswaran had urged Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun to pay close attention and investigate who had instigated the violence, and that stern action must be taken.

“I hope the IGP will look into the videos and see who made the speech before things got out of control and instructed everyone to head towards One City office.

“Don’t blame the police because this was not their fault,” he said.

The two-day temple riot had resulted in fiery clashes and arrests, and injuries include a fireman now in the ICU and damaged vehicles.