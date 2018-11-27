Altercation at Subang Hindu temple as Pakatan leaders criticised over inaction in Monday’s attack (VIDEO)

Senator P. Waytha Moorthy speaks during a press conference at the Sri Maha Mariammam Devasthanam temple in USJ 25 November 27, 2018. — Picture Firdaus Latif

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 27 ― Several supporters of the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple here were caught in a confrontation with three Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, as a press conference with the media was set to take place.

Several men appeared disgruntled with Selangor executive council member V. Ganabatirau, Unity and Social Wellbeing Minister P. Waytha Moorthy as well as Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran, asking about their whereabouts at the time of the fight which broke out early morning yesterday between temple devotees and armed men who attacked them.

Several men took to making veiled criticisms in Tamil, albeit loudly, aimed at the trio.

The altercation then took a turn for the worse, after the men took to condemning supporters of the leaders who stood behind them at the press conference, expressing dissatisfaction and demanding that they leave.

Again scolding in Tamil, some of those who also joined in the press conference with the media, claimed that those who were posing for the press conference with the PH leaders had not helped the temple members to protect the premises during the riot, and as such, do not deserve media limelight.

They demanded that the police be placed behind the ministers instead, as they had provided security for the temple during the incident.

The disruption later ended after their demands were heeded.