Perak civil servants to get one-month bonus, minimum of RM2,000

Ahmad Faizal said the payments would be made at the end of next month and in May. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 27 ― The Perak state government declared today a one-month bonus or a minimum of RM2,000 to be paid in two installments to the state’s civil servants.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the payments ― called the Special Financial Assistance ― would be made at the end of next month and in May.

“This is as a show of appreciation for their commitment and dedication to the state,” he said when presenting the state’s Budget 2019.

Speaking at the State Assembly here today, Ahmad Faizal (PH ― Chenderiang) said a payment of RM1,000 would also be extended to temporary teachers, contract workers, religious school teachers, imams, bilal, siak, and village chiefs.

“As for retirees. the government has allocated RM2 million for them,” he added.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal said the state would also allocate RM2 million for the Orang Asli community.

“The state will also introduce the Adopted Village programme involving government-linked corporations and private sector.”

“Through the initiative, programmes to improve the lives of Orang Asli will be introduced,” he added.