Call for referendums to resolve difficult issues like ICERD, former DAP leader suggests

Boo said Malaysia could provide a more convincing leadership and partnership within Asean and lead the region out of ethnic animosities by allowing its people to decide on whether to ratify ICERD or not. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Nov 27 ― A former Johor DAP leader today urged the government to call for referendums to handle controversial issues, including the recently cancelled ratification of the International Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

Dr Boo Cheng Hau said a constitutional provision is needed to ensure that the general electorate has the democratic right to vote on controversial but vital issues affecting the future of the country, including international treaties and constitutional and institutional reforms, through a peaceful process of referendum.

“The best way to show a New Malaysia with new hopes and new ways to resolve controversies including the ratification of the ICERD is to let the people decide by the way of a referendum,” he said in a four-paragraph statement.

Boo, formerly Johor DAP chief, said Malaysia cannot be seen as being in the same league with Myanmar, which has discriminated against Muslim Rohingya people and other minorities in that country.

“On the contrary, despite being a Muslim-majority parliamentary democracy in South-east Asia, Malaysia could provide a more convincing leadership and partnership within Asean and lead the region out of ethnic animosities by allowing its people to decide on ratifying ICERD or otherwise through a democratic means such as referendum,” he added.

However, the 54-year-old former Johor Opposition chief, who is now his party’s Taman Ungku Tun Aminah branch publicity secretary, said whether ratification of the ICERD would actually go against Article 153 of the Federal Constitution is open to debate.

He added that many view it as a constitutional protection for the interests of all ethnic groups in Malaysia including Malays, East Malaysian natives and non-Malays.

On Friday, after weeks of intense public debate and demonstrations against ICERD, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that the government would not ratify the treaty.

The treaty among others commits Malaysia to ensuring equal treatment for all races.

Critics said ratifying ICERD would undermine the special position of the Malays, including provisions to allow quotas in public institutions, under Article 153 of the Federal Constitution.