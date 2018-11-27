Umno threatens to reveal culprits behind move to oust Perak MB

Perak Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad (centre) is prepared to reveal the state executive councillor who approached Umno lawmakers to support a no-confidence motion against the mentri besar, November 27, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 27 ― Perak Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad said today he is prepared to reveal the state executive councillors (exco) who approached Umno lawmakers to support a no-confidence motion against the mentri besar.

Telling the Pakatan Harapan excos to not to be hypocrites, the Umno Kota Tampan assemblyman said they should not challenge him if they do not wish to be shamed.

“Do not force us. We have nothing to lose,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the Perak state assembly here, he said Umno assemblymen were approached by one of the excos as early as November 2 at Masjid Ubudiah, Kuala Kangsar after a prayer session in conjunction with Sultan of Perak’s birthday.

“The exco said the MB was weak and he needed the support of Umno to replace him,” he claimed.

Saarani said the move intensified on November 15 when he received a text message from one Umno assemblyman claiming he was approached by another exco during a meeting asking for support to form a new government.

“The exco told my assemblyman that he had approached four other Umno assemblymen before him,” he said.

“The last ditch effort was on Friday (November 22) when one more assemblyman was approached.

“That is why I revealed the matter during the meeting with Umno members at Sungai Siput on Saturday,” he added.

Saarani accused the excos of supporting the mentri besar in public but criticised him in private.

He also reiterated that the state Barisan Nasional is ready for a state election.

“We do not want to steal the state although two from our side were stolen by them,” he said, referring to its two assemblymen who had gone independent in support of the PH government.

On claims by Perak Amanah chairman Asmuni Awi that he was offered the mentri besar post if the party leaves the state government, Saarani said it was a spontaneous reply by him to Asmuni.

“Someone from Amanah met several Umno assemblymen to garner support but I told them it does not make sense for a 25 seat party to join a party with six seats. Besides, PAS also objected to Amanah joining. I said if Asmuni wants to be MB, he can take it,” he said.

Asked to comment on report by Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming that a police report would be lodged over attempts to remove the mentri besar, Saarani said: “Very good. When are they doing it? When police calls me, I will bring all my 25 assemblymen to the police station. We are not afraid.”