Selangor MB says will call for state security council meet

Amirudin said the state government will cover all treatment costs for fireman Muhammad Adib. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 27 ― The Selangor government will call for a state security council meeting this evening following the demonstration at Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple at USJ25.

The state Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the call for the meeting with the council is his priority to restore public order and to ensure that the situation returns to normal.

“The first thing that I want to do is restore public order and security. Other issues we can discuss later.

“We have to reinstall the security, that’s my first priority. That’s why I’ll call for a state security council soon,” he told reporters he told reporter after paying visit to the assaulted fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim here today.

Muhammad Adib, 24, was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) this morning.

He was badly injured after rioters forcefully pulled him out of the emergency medical response vehicle that he was in.

Amirudin said the state government has agreed to cover all costs of treatment for Muhammad Adib to help ease the burden on his family.

“I pray for his family to be patient, what had happened is very sad.

“This (incident) should not happen, and it will not happen if everyone is in a state of calm,” he said.

He also urged all parties to stop issuing statements that will worsen the situation, adding that all parties should work together to restore public order.

