Rock queen Ella wins brand recognition award

Ella Aminuddin pose after receiving her award. — Picture via Instagram @ellaaminuddin

PETALING JAYA, Nov 27 — Malaysia’s rock queen Ella Aminuddin recently received The BrandLaureate Icon Celebrity Awards 2018.

Ella told Harian Metro the award was a recognition to all those involved in building her brand during her 32 years in the industry.

“I am extremely grateful to receive this recognition. I hope this will spur me to do better things in the future.

“Without teamwork and fan support, I don’t think my brand would have lasted this long,” she said.

The prestigious award in the branding world was given to Ella for her accomplishments in the local music industry and her success in building her brand as the iconic women’s rock figure in the region.

The recognition was due to Ella’s success in strengthening her brand by producing great works over her career of three decades and remaining as a major rock idol to date.

Besides Ella, two other artistes who also received The BrandLaureate awards were Datuk Ramli Sarip and Anuar Zain. Ella Aminuddin (right) and Fazilah Asmar during Seiras Seirama two years ago. — Picture via Instagram @ellaaminuddin

Meanwhile, Ella also expressed sadness on her Twitter account over the loss of busker Fazilah Asmar.

Fazilah took part in Astro’s Seiras Seirama proramme two years ago and was hailed by many as Ella’s clone.

“Her loss came as a shock. She was jovial and had high ambitions to further her career as a singer.

“She is always my choice as a back-up singer for many of my shows after we met two years ago.

“My condolences to her family and friends,” Ella wrote.

Fazilah, a member of Kodox Band, succumbed to a heart attack on Saturday.

Her friends in the busking community helped raised funds to send her remains to her family in Sandakan, Sabah the following day.