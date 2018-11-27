Two DAP reps say being probed by cops over ICERD promotion

Chow and Chiong had called for the ratification of ICERD as a step towards racial integration in the country. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― Two DAP assemblymen from Tanah Rata and Tras were investigated by police today after nine police reports were lodged against them for promoting the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. (ICERD)

Chow Yu Hui, the assemblyman for Tras and Chiong Yoke Kong, the assemblyman from Tanah Rata were hauled up by police for questioning under Section 504 of the Penal Code for harbouring the intention to insult with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace. The offence carries the sentence of imprisonment for two years and a fine if found guilty.

They had purportedly committed the act by releasing a media statement on November 9 which supports the ratification of the ICERD.

“We have no intention of stirring up any racial hatred in the statement,” said Chow who spoke on behalf of the duo at a press conference at Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng’s office here today. They had been questioned earlier by the police on the media statement they had released.

In the statement that was released by the duo, they had allegedly made reference to the “Setapak Declaration” by DAP in 1967 that equality between the different races in the country must be made a priority.

The declaration had also made it clear that race segregation into the ‘Bumiputera’ class and ‘non Bumiputera‘ class should not be allowed.

In the statement, the duo also said that the Setapak Declaration was consistent with DAP’s call for a ‘Malaysian Malaysia’.

They called for the ratification of ICERD as a step towards racial integration in the country.

The government has since called off the ratification of ICERD due to pressure from Malay based groups who claimed that ICERD contravened Article 153 of the Constitution on the special rights of the Malays.

“Najib and Zahid have no other issue besides playing up racial issues since they have been charged for numerous financial mismanagement offences,” said Chow referring to the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Chow also stated that ICERD was not in contravention with Article 153 as its Article 1 (4) mentions special measures which permit securing adequate advancement of certain racial or ethnic groups which is permitted.

He added that this demonstrated that the ICERD supported affirmative action.



