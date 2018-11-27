We thought 1MDB audit report was original, ex-PAC chairman says

Hasan said PAC was unaware of amendments made in the report and had taken it as it was. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― Former Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Tan Sri Hasan Arifin says the committee assumed the auditor-general’s audit report on 1Malaysia Development Bhd in 2016 was original.

He said PAC was unaware of amendments made in the report and had taken it as it was.

“No, we didn’t know. We assumed it was the report.

“We didn’t know and (we took) what Tan Sri Ambrin Buang had brought to the PAC as the report,” he told reporters in the Parliament lobby, today, referring to the former auditor-general.

Ambrin was named as one of the civil servants who were present when former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak ordered the report to be amended before being presented to PAC.

Some of the amendments included the removal of two paragraphs which contained its 2014 financial statement and recommendations for a full investigation by authorities on 1MDB.

Hasan said Ambrin had also previously denied there were any amendments made.

“Ambrin Buang had denied there were amendments. And at the time we took it as the original one,” he said.

Last month, Ambrin had denied the report was tampered with following the revelation by PAC deputy chairman Wong Kah Woh that the report was altered.



PAC’s proceeding on 1MDB’s investigation was suspended indefinitely on the advice of the Attorney-General as the court case in the sovereign fund is ongoing.

However, its investigation into the auditor-general's report on 1MDB is scheduled to resume for three days from December 4.