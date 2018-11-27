Angel investments set to double in two years

Malaysian Business Angel Network (MBAN) expects angel investment in the country to double in the next two years. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Malaysian Business Angel Network (MBAN) expects angel investment in the country to double in the next two years from US$10 million (US$1=RM4.19) invested in 2017-2018.

President Dr Sivapalan Vivekarajah said Malaysia had the largest grouping communities of angel investors in the region with 225 high net-worth individuals, who are also the members of MBAN.

“This is because we are very active in promoting angel investment. We’ve seen most activities happened in the last two years. MBAN itself is almost four years old.

“So, it takes a while to get people to do investment and we think this will start picking up further in the next two years,” he told Bernama on the sidelines of MBAN ASEAN Angel Alliance Summit 2018.

He said Malaysia also had the best tax incentives offered by the government, such as tax credit on investment holding for two years.

“We also don’t have capital gains tax. So, these are two fantastic incentives already. Even you have invested money and the company failed, you still have the tax credit anyway,” he said.

As of now, he said 90 per cent of the investments went to technology based sector.

Nevertheless, he sees strong opportunities across sectors by turning the disruption technology threats into innovation and investment opportunities.

“Not every angel are looking at financial return and some of them are looking at social return as well.

“And here is where the social entrepreneurs and micro enterprises can come in. With the support of angel investor, their businesses certainly will be able to become sustainable,” he added.

On a bigger perspective, he said more and more Malaysian corporates are now looking at setting up venture capital fund to reap the benefits from emerging companies with high growth potential.

Sivapalan said despite this, the amount of funding was still limited and unable to serve the financial needs of this large numbers of entrepreneurs.

Hence, he said the government’s move to launch RM2 billion in matching funds to co-invest with the private equity and venture capital funds would certainly give startups a wider selection of funding options.

“The government has been very proactive and progressive. In the previous 2018 Budget, the government announced RM1 billion to be put up by GLICs (government-linked investment companies), now the government in 2019 Budget increased it to RM2 billion to be led by Khazanah Nasional.

“So I would expect Permodalan Nasional Bhd, the Employees Provident Fund, Pilgrims Fund Board (Tabung Haji) and the Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) will somewhere be involved in this as well. It’s a brilliant move in attracting the corporate sector to participate,” he said. — Bernama