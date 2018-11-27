Don’t abuse ministerial position to be a hero for one religion, Zahid 'tells' Waytha Moorthy

Waytha Moorthy had yesterday criticised the police for being late by almost two hours in responding to the incident.. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi indirectly accused the minister in charge of national unity of abusing his position to undermine racial harmony in the country.

Without mentioning his name, Zahid, who was the former Home Affairs minister, said the minister should not be a hero towards a specific religion and shift the blame of the scuffle towards the police.

He was referring to the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya over the last two days.

Minister in Prime Minister’s department in charge of national unity and social well-being P. Waytha Moorthy had along with four others yesterday criticised the police by alleging they were late by almost two hours in responding to the incident.

They had also slammed the Subang Jaya police for issuing a false statement that claimed the tussle was between “two Indian groups” over a misunderstanding related to the temple relocation.

“There should not be anyone who feels compelled to be a hero towards a specific religion, moreover if the person holds a portfolio that upholds national unity.

“The position should not be held as a platform to encourage provocation towards any religion,” he told a press conference at the Parliament lobby, here, today.

