Dewa 19 concert hangs in balance as Ahmad Dhani faces two-years imprisonment

PETALING JAYA, Nov 27 — The fate of the scheduled Dewa 19 - Reunion Live in Malaysia concert hangs in a balance as its frontman Ahmad Dhani Prasetyo is facing a two-year prison sentence.

Ahmad Dhani was named as a suspect for posting messages that allegedly contained hate speech on his Twitter account.

The posting read “anyone who supports a blasphemer is scum that deserves to be spat on in the face”, which was a reference to former Jakarta governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama who was sentenced to two years in prison last year for blasphemy against Islam.

“We prosecutors demand that the judges declare the suspect guilty beyond reasonable doubt of inciting hatred against a certain group and (sentence him to) two years in prison,” the prosecution said in a statement at the South Jakarta District Court yesterday, as reported by tribunnews.com.

When contacted, concert organiser Nur Iman Tang said his side needs verification from his Indonesian counterpart before he could issue a statement.

Formed in 1986, Indonesian rock band Dewa 19 disbanded in 2011, but Ahmad Dhani stressed the band hasn’t permanently broken up.

The scheduled concert at Stadium Malawati, Shah Alam will see Ahmad Dhani reunited with vocalists Ari Lasso and Once.