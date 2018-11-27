IGP wants public, politicians to not share fake news on riot at Subang Hindu temple

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks to the press at the police officer's mess hall lounge, Ipoh November 27, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 27 ― Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun told all parties, including politicians, to keep their mouths shut so as not to worsen the situation at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25, Shah Alam.

“They have to make sure they have gotten the actual facts before making any statements. And politicians have to work together to alleviate the situation,” he told reporters after attending the state contingent Pingat Jasa Pahlawan award ceremony at the police officer's mess hall lounge here.

Mohamad Fuzi urged those who are not involved to not accuse the police arbitrarily based on false information.

“Saying that police are not at the riot scene is something irresponsible.

“Everyone should understand our efforts in controlling the situation and they have to co-operate, not come up with false statements. It will complicate our investigations,” he added.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported that several ethnic Indian lawmakers called for the federal police to investigate the rioting.

The group, led by Senator P. Waytha Moorthy, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of unity and social well-being, accused the Subang Jaya police of being slow to respond to the rioting and of issuing a “false” statement that has raised temperatures within the ethnic Indian community instead of cooling it.

Muhamad Fuzi also said that they have leads on the suspects who started the incident after the developer One City Development Sdn Bhd, who owns the land which the temple sits on, issued a statement yesterday, denying they had anything to do with the incident.

“However, we have intensified our operation. We are also hunting for the suspects who damaged the public's vehicles in the riot,” he said.

Following a series of riots at the temple, a police corporal from the Subang Jaya district headquarters sustained a broken arm while a fireman is currently receiving treatment after suffering from multiple broken ribs, plus bruises on his chest and abdomen.

Police have arrested a total of 21 suspects and a total of 23 vehicles has been damaged and torched in the two days incidents.

The Sri Maha Mariamman temple, which is also known as the Seafield temple, is a temple over 100 years old that was due for relocation on November 22 in line with a March 11, 2014 consent judgment by the Shah Alam Court.